'Outlander' Season 4 Spoilers: More Steamy Scenes Expected For Jamie And Claire

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) in 'Outlander'

Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) will bring their steamy romance in America in the season 4 of "Outlander."

Right after the third season finale in December 2017, the reunited Fraser couple found themselves in the American shores after the ship that was taking them out of Jamaica wrecked due to a storm.

Balfe talked to Elle early this month to reveal what her and Heughan's characters will be up to when "Outlander" season 4 returns to Starz.

"We see Jamie and Claire as immigrants, as pioneers, and that's a very interesting thing to watch," Balfe stated. "I think what Scotland meant to Jamie and Claire was such an integral part of the storyline, and so it's really interesting to see these people as immigrants, and how they meet their native American neighbors and the relationships they forge with them. I'm excited about this season. I think it's going to be really interesting."

Balfe also mentioned that despite the upcoming dangers and challenges that they will face in the upcoming season, the steamy scenes between the Fraser couple will continue. "I think that's a given at this point," the actress also stated.

Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly reported that British actor Colin McFarlane has been tapped to portray the role of Ulysses in the upcoming season of "Outlander."

According to the report, the role of "The Dark Knight" alum is known in the books written by Diana Gabaldon as the butler of the River Run plantation located in North Carolina. Ulysses is also described as a "well-educated and musically inclined man" who happened to be sold as a slave when he was young. He will be brought by Hector Cameron from the slave market and later on become the trusted servant of Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy), Hector's wife.

"Outlander" season 4 is expected to return on Starz in Autumn 2018.