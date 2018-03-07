'Outlander' Season 4 Spoilers: Will the Next Season Be All About Ian Murray Jumping Forward in Time?

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe lead the cast of "Outlander" on Starz.

While there is no news as of yet as to when "Outlander" would make a comeback this year, the people behind the show are giving enough hints to give fans and viewers an idea as to what the fourth season would be like.

Back when the season 3 ended in December of last year, Starz had been kind enough to show viewers a first look for the next season. In the short video teaser, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) are seen sitting beside each other as they think about what the future has in store for them now that they are in a whole different world. Furthermore, Claire, being from the future, also provides Jamie insights regarding some of the significant events that might occur in their current era. But apart from their characters' storylines, it would seem like something significant is in store for Steven Cree's character, Ian Murray.

Just recently, the 38-year-old actor took to Twitter to tease his fellow castmember, Richard Rankin. In the post, Cree shares a photo of Rankin's trailer which featured his character's first name rather than its last. Fans quickly took notice of this and quickly commented on the post with one even remarking how difficult it would be for the fans when Cree departs from the show.

This comment immediately prompted a response from Cree who jokingly asks if whether or not he has been fired by Starz.

With "Outlander" slowly drifting its attention away from Scotland and onto America, there is no question that some of the old characters might not appear as much, or entirely at all in the upcoming fourth season. As for Cree's character, the official Twitter page of the show shared an ingenious suggestion as to how Ian Murray might continue on in the series.

According to the Outlander Twitter page, they thought that the upcoming season would be all about Ian jumping forward into time and getting himself a better prosthetic leg. While this was obviously a joke, fans might consider having this as a subplot if they would have their way.