'Outlander' Season 4 Updates: Will Black Jack and Frank Return?

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz Tobias Menzies as Frank Randall in 'Outlander'

Both Frank and Black Jack Randall already passed away in the previous season of "Outlander," but fans might still find actor Tobias Menzies back when the show returns for season 4.

Menzies was recently cast as Prince Philip in Netflix's historical drama "The Crown," but executive producer Maril Davis told The Hollywood Reporter that it is still possible to see the actor back in the series for another season.

"You might see Frank come to our shores again," Davis stated in the interview this month. "In the books, there's often flashbacks of Claire's relationship and there are moments of Frank and Brianna's relationship that we didn't get to see. We love Tobias and I know not everyone is team Frank, but he's so much fun to play with. So yes, we might see him again," she added.

The actor also seemed to be open to the idea of reprising his characters in Starz's critically acclaimed TV adaptation of Diana Gabaldon's novels even if Black Jack was killed during the bloody Battle of Culloden and Frank died on a car accident in Boston in the 1960s.

In an interview with Town & Country back in September, the actor said that he welcomes the possibility of going back to the show in another capacity. "There's no plans for it. I don't know—I guess in a show that involves time travel, you can never say never," he stated.

While the actor's return remains under wraps, fans of the series should expect to see Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) deal with their new life in America in "Outlander" season 4.

In the last moments of season 3, the couple found themselves on the shores of Georgia after the ship that they rode out of Jamaica was wrecked in a storm.

According to executive producer Ron D. Moore, the theme for season 4 that Claire and Sam have to face is to settle down and make themselves feel at home. Moore compared the upcoming season to the "Little House on the Prairie" with touches of the wilderness during the time of turmoil at the American colonies.

At that time, America has to deal with the problems of slavery in the South, the battle with the American Indians in the frontier, as well as the looming American Revolution. Unfortunately, the couple will find themselves in the middle of all the chaos when they were brought by the waves in the American shore.

But while Claire already lived in America in her present life, Balfe revealed that her character will still have a hard time living in the country during its chaotic colonial timeline. According to the actress, it will be difficult for Claire to see how things are going on at that time.

In a separate interview with the same publication, Davis revealed how the upcoming season will feature the sensitive topic of rape. "We're trying to depict things as they really happened in that time. Every scene moving forward, we're trying to do something where you understand why the character is struggling so much but not doing it in a gratuitous way," she also stated.

Starz has yet to reveal the release date of "Outlander" season 4.