Outlander Season 4 Updates: Will Jamie and Claire's Intimate Riverbank Scene Appear Next Season?

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser and Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall Fraser in lead Starz's "Outlander"

While the "Droughtlander" continues, fans are still looking forward to knowing if a renowned intimate scene between Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) at a riverbank will be featured when "Outlander" returns to Starz for season 4.

Fans of Diana Gabaldon's book series where "Outlander" was based from could remember the intimate encounter between Jaime and Claire at a humid riverbank in "Drums of Autumn," since the events in the fourth season were taken from that book.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with Heughan and Balfe at an event for the series in Los Angeles to ask for some teasers regarding the highly anticipated scene. However, the actors acted coy and teased that something might be shot near a body of water for the upcoming season.

Heughan teased that the Frasers might "go for a swim" or do some laundry in a river, but he added sarcastically that they are not filming anything near a river. "There may be stuff there, but it's -- I was going to say wet," Heughan stated while laughing. "There's water involved, but it might not be a river, who knows?" he added.

His co-star Balfe also opted to be reserved when asked if she would like to share something about the possible scene.

However, executive producer Maril Davis chose to give more details about the potential steamy love scene in the upcoming season, saying that they always try to include the important scenes from Gabaldon's books. But they always do it in a different way.

She also said that they have to do a lot of improvisation since they had to film the scenes for season 4 in Scotland during the cold winter months instead of working on the steamy, humid weather of North Carolina.

"We're not filming in the steamy South, so things do have to change slightly. Whereas obviously in North Carolina, it can be quite warm and humid and that is not something that you experience in Scotland, so we do kind of have to adjust things to where we are [filming]," Davis also said.

Series co-showrunner and executive producer Toni Graphia and Gabaldon also talked about the challenges of making Scotland look like the American shores in another interview with Parade.

According to Graphia, the show's production designer Gary Steele did a wonderful job in converting the appearance of the location. "We're halfway through shooting. I've seen the first few episodes and they're gorgeous. It looks very much like America, like it's supposed to look," she stated.

Though Graphia also claimed in the interview that they needed to add more wooden buildings in the set since there are a lot of stone buildings in Scotland, she and the book author believed that the production design that Steele made for season 4 looks very spectacular.

Starz is not expecting to release the latest episodes for "Outlander" season 4 until late 2018, but fans can look back at all the episodes that were released in season 3 through the Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital copies that were made available in stores early this month.