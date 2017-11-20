'Outlander' Spoilers: EP Toni Graphia Talks About 'Heaven and Earth'

Claire (Caitriona Balfe) was last seen drifting in the ocean, clinging onto a barrel, hoping the tide will bring her to shore. Will she survive?

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz Promo image for 'Outlander' on Starz

"Claire jumping off the ship into the dark, that was everyone's favorite part of the book. We knew we had to do that," executive producer Toni Graphia told The Hollywood Reporter. "We had to show that. It's such a rock star move. It's a superhero move. We loved leaving the episode with Claire in the middle of a dark ocean, floating, with nothing. Where she ends up and what she has to go through, the next episode will entail some favorite book moments plus a new story, just like this episode. She may regret that jump."

For the uninitiated, Claire was forced to board a ship to cure men sick with typhoid fever. When she learned that she was going to be used as bait to arrest Jamie (Sam Heughan) as soon as they reached Jamaica, she jumped ship.

Unlike the book, in last Sunday's episode, titled "Heaven and Earth," Claire and Jamie's former companion Lord John Grey (David Berry) did not get to meet on the boat. Graphia admitted that they opted to exclude it. The exec said that they have to be selective in what they want to portray in an hour's worth of airtime. When there is no room to do certain scenes justice, she said they will come up with different plans to portray those story points.

Additionally, Graphia revealed that they also considered how Jamie already told Claire about his son Willie (Clark Butler) in the reunion episode. Ultimately they decided to postpone the meeting until Claire already knows about Willie. Meeting John on the boat would have been weird, the exec said.

"Outlander" airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Starz.