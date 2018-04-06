Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz A promotional image for 'Outlander'

The wait for the premiere of "Outlander" season 4 is far from over, but fans will get more excited with the new details about the show that were dropped in celebration of the release of the season 3 Blu-ray and DVD.

During the "Outlander" panel that was hosted by Entertainment Weekly, author Diana Gabaldon shared some juicy information about what happened behind the scenes during the production of Starz's historical-fantasy drama.

One of the details that Gabaldon revealed was an incident involving actor Sam Heughan. According to the author and series consultant, she found him in a small room looking very disturbed when she was visiting the set.

The author shared that she asked him what he was up to, and the actor who plays the lead role of Jamie Fraser said that he was filming his character's seasick scene where he was required to throw up all morning. This reportedly made him really sick.

Gabaldon also said that the vomit that Heughan had to expel was made from egg whites, which were flavored and dyed with a green color. "He said it made him gag," the author also said.

She also mentioned that there was a line in season 3 that Heughan refused to say a line during the shipwreck scene when Jamie was trying to save Caitriona Balfe's character Claire from drowning.

"[Executive producer/writer/director Matthew Roberts] told me that during that particular scene, Sam didn't want to actually say the line, which is from the book and Matt put it in the episode too. 'Sassenach, if you die on me now, I'll kill you,'" Gabaldon stated. "They were in the pool and Sam kept saying, 'No, I don't want to say that.' And Matt's going, 'You have to say it,'"she added.

Co-showrunner and executive producer Toni Graphia also joined the panel and revealed that they shot a bonus scene that will be exclusively shown in the Blu-ray/DVD of "Outlander" season 3, which will be released on Tuesday, April 10.

The bonus scene featured the marriage proposal between Lord John Grey (David Berry) and Lady Isobel Dunsany (Tanya Reynolds). According to the executive producer, the scene was specifically made for the video release. She also mentioned that they will add more Blu-Ray/DVD exclusive scenes for season 4.

Meanwhile, a separate interview with TV Guide, series creator Ron Moore teased that Jamie and Claire will immediately realize that their new life in America will not be easy at the beginning of "Outlander" season 4.

Balfe also shared in the same interview that Claire will be the one who is more affected with the events that are happening around them since she lived and raised her daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) in America for two decades.

The actress explained that even if Claire knows about the turmoil happening in different parts of America in the past, she will still find it difficult to face when she got a chance to experience all the things that she reads in the books.

Starz has yet to reveal the release date of "Outlander" season 4.