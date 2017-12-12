Red Barrels Games Gameplay still from 'Outlast 2'

Game developer Red Barrels recently provided some updates about the future of the "Outlast" franchise where it confirmed that both games would be coming to the Nintendo Switch but dismissed the possibility of any downloadable content being released for "Outlast 2."

The "Outlast" news updates were published on the game's official Facebook page where developers confirmed that the entire "Outlast" franchise would become available to Nintendo Switch players in 2018.

The said Facebook update came with a teaser photo that showed developers trying the game out on a couple of Nintendo Switch consoles. However, no other details were revealed for the upcoming port.

Meanwhile, Red Barrels also confirmed that it was not going to release any post-launch DLC for the "Outlast 2" game.

In the Facebook update, the developers said: "While the first Outlast was made with the idea of a DLC in mind, that was not the case for Outlast 2. We've considered many options, but none of them felt appropriate for a DLC."

Despite receiving many requests for developers to expand the story of "Outlast 2," Red Barrels reiterated that the second installment's goal was to make players "feel like a rat in a maze, without any knowledge of what's outside the maze." That means that whatever questions were left hanging by the end of "Outlast 2" were meant to be left that way.

On the other hand, Red Barrels also tackled the subject of having a third "Outlast" title. Although the developers hinted that there were plans for another installment, they have yet to finalize when the project shall start.

"We will, at some point, make an Outlast 3 and answers will be given," the developers said.

Apart from the Nintendo Switch port and the making of "Outlast 3," Red Barrels also hinted at an ongoing project that they said "a lot of [fans] have been asking for."

The developers clarified that the mystery project will not be a direct follow-up release to either the first or second "Outlast" games but promised that it "will be a distinct experience set in the Outlast universe."