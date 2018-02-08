Over 200 North Korean Cheerleaders Arrive in South Korea Ahead PyeongChang Winter Olympics

Yonhap via Reuters North Korea's cheering squad arrives at Gapyeong, South Korea on Feb. 7

North Korea is going all out for this year's Olympic Winter Games at PyeongChang, South Korea. The rogue country's cheering squad for the Olympics made headlines worldwide after they arrived on Wednesday.

Over 280 North Koreans reached South Korea to show support for their home team. A total of 229 cheerleaders on Wednesday marched toward the Inje Speedium resort complex full of spirit and looking all fashionable. The cheerleaders wore scarlet coats with fur collars and fur hats. The hats stood out among the entire clothing ensemble of the cheering squad.

Despite the long-running dispute between the North and the South, every single attendee during the welcome banquet at the Inje complex enjoyed everyone's company. People all over the world are now excited to see what the cheering squad has in store for the event starting on Friday. North Korea's orchestra consisting of 140 musicians are in the country as well.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un will not be attending the opening ceremonies himself, but he is sending his younger sister Kim Yo-Jong in his place. Yo-Jong is expected to arrive this Friday just in time for the opening ceremony.

Millions of people all over the globe are looking forward to Yo-Jong meeting other world leaders including United States of America's Vice President Mike Pence. There is no assurance if the two individuals will be greeting each other, but many people are hoping for the two to meet. The dispute between North Korea and the U.S. has not improved so far. According to the White House, the U.S. will soon unveil stricter sanctions against North Korea.

The PyeongChang 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games will commence on Friday and conclude on Feb. 25 at the Alpensia ski resort in the county. Over 3,800 athletes will be competing against each other for different sports such as Bobsleigh, Biathlon, Alpine Skiing, Luge, and more.