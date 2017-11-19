'Overlord' Season 2 Air Date, Latest News: New Teaser Video Reveals Returning Staff; OxT and MYTH&ROID to Perform Opening, Ending Themes

Overlord Anime Official Site Title card for the upcoming second season of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, “Overlord,” based on the light novel series written by Kugane Maruyama and illustrated by so-bin

A new promotional video has been released for the upcoming second season of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Overlord," which has been scheduled to premiere in 2018. Additionally, the artists performing the series' opening and ending theme have also been revealed.

Japanese bands OxT and MYTH&ROID, who previously performed the first season's opening and ending themes, respectively, are back on board to once again lend their music to the upcoming second season. OxT's song, "Clattanoia," was used as the series' opening theme in 2015, while MYTH&ROID's "L.L.L." served as the ending theme.

The titles of their upcoming songs are yet to be revealed.

On the other hand, a promotional video has been released on Kadokawa Anime's official YouTube channel. The trailer lists Naoyuki Itou as the series' returning director, along with Yukie Sugawara on series composition.

Moreover, character designs will now be handled by the combined forces of Satoshi Tasaki and Takahiro Yoshimatsu, and Madhouse will once again be animating the series.

The first "Overlord" anime adaptation ran for 13 episodes in 2015, with Funimation streaming each episode as it aired in Japan. An English version of the series has also been released on Blu-ray and DVD in November 2016.

The narrative takes place in 2138, a time when virtual reality gaming has become a huge thing. Among these is the popular online game known as Yggdrasil, which gets quietly shut down for some reason. A player named Momonga decides not to log out and thus remains the guild leader of the Great Tomb of Nazarick.

Momonga subsequently embarks on a journey to explore the game world in which he has been trapped, and try to get to the bottom of the mystery behind the game's sudden closure.

The anime series is based on the Japanese light novels written by Kugane Maruyama and illustrated by so-bin.

"Overlord" season 2 premieres in January 2018.