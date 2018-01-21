Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Overlord II," the second season of the animated adaptation of the light novels written by Kugane and illustrated by so-bin.

Zaryusu Shasha's mission to unite the lizard man tribes has just hit a serious snag on the second season of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Overlord." Will he be able to prove himself strong enough for a battle-ready chief's respect?

The previous episode saw Zaryusu set out on a diplomatic quest aimed at unifying the lizard man tribes against the upcoming threat that has been issued on their race, beginning with the Green Claw Tribe, where Zaryusu has come from.

His first destination was the Red Eye Tribe, where he met the albino priestess, Crusch Lulu, who also happened to be a reluctant revolutionary leader. After succeeding in forging an alliance between their tribes, the two set out for their next destination, the Dragon Tusk Tribe village.

However, things are not destined to go as smoothly here as it did with at Red Eye. For one, the village chief, Zenberu Gugu, has just issued a challenge for Zayusu to prove his worth, since the Dragon Tusk Tribe only accept proposals from strong people.

Can Zaryusu, who also happens to be the brother of the Green Claw Tribe's chief, match up to the battle-ready Dragon Tusk chief and thus earn the right to speak his mind before the tribe, or will he think of another means to convince the chief without having to resort to violence? How much of a gain will the Dragon Tusk's alliance be, should Zaryusu succeed in winning them over? Then again, how much of a loss will failing at this task be for Zaryusu and his ongoing mission?

"Overlord II" airs on Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and at 2:30 a.m. JST on MBS. It also airs on BS11 on Wednesdays at midnight JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription starting on Tuesday, Jan. 30.