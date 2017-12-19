Overlord Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming second season of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, “Overlord,” based on the light novels written by Kugane Maruyama and illustrated by so-bin.

Additional cast members have been announced along with the release of a new promotional video for the upcoming second season of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Overlord."

Along with the returning main casts, the sequel anime, which is officially titled, "Overlord II," will also feature the voices of Hiroki Touchi as Zaryusu, Naomi Kusumi as Shasryu, Sora Amamiya as Crusch, Kouji Ishii as Zenberu, Kiyono Yasuno as Renner, and Ryota Ohsaka as Climb. Additionally, the new promotional video also previews the opening song titled, "Go Cry Go," performed by the Japanese musical unit, MYTH & ROID.

YouTube/KADOKAWAanime

The three-minute short anime spinoff, "Ple Ple Pleiades (Pure Pure Pleiades)," will also be returning under the title "Ple Ple Pleiades 2 (Pure Pure Pleiades 2)," along with the official radio program for the main series' second season, which will begin streaming online on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

The series is based on the light novels written by Kugane Maruyama and illustrated by so-bin. It was initially serialized online in 2010 and was subsequently acquired by Enterbrain, a Japanese publisher and brand company under the Kadokawa Corporation. A manga adaptation written by Satoshi Oshio and illustrated by Hugin Miyama was then launched in 2014, followed by the 13-episode first season of the anime adaptation in 2015.

Madhouse is still animating the upcoming second season, with Naoyuki Itou and Yukie Sugawara also returning as director and series writer respectively. Takahiro Yoshimatsu will now be helped by Satoshi Tasaki on the character designs.

"Overlord" is set in the year 2138, when Yggdrasil, a popular virtual reality online game was quietly shut down during a time when virtual reality gaming is thriving. And when the series protagonist Momonga refused to log out of the said game, he is consequently transformed into a skeletal creature known as "the most powerful wizard."

The world around him continues to change, with previously non-playable characters (NPCs) even developing emotions and a mind of their own. With nothing to go back to in his old life, Momonga has then made it his ultimate goal to take over this new world.

"Overlord" season 2 premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 10:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. It will also air on BS11 starting on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at midnight JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.