'Overwatch' Balancing Plans For Mercy, Junkrat, Mei, and Hanzo Revealed

With "Overwatch" having launched their official eSports league, Blizzard is now looking closely at the balance aspect of the game and how to make changes that will go over well with the competitive scene. In a new developer video, game director Jeff Kaplan talks about a few changes they plan on making for Mercy, Junkrat, Mei, And Hanzo.

These four heroes are a popular topic among "Overwatch" players, especially those who want to see some balancing changes done to them. Kaplan explains some of the hero aspects they are looking at for the near future in his new developer video, which was put up on YouTube last Thursday, Jan. 25.

Blizzard In "Overwatch," players control one of several heroes in competitive 6-person team shooting matches.

Kaplan first touched on the topic of Mercy's skillset, which has seen numerous updates and even complete overhauls since the game first launched. She remains the game's most played hero "by far" too, according to the game director.

Most of their planned changes for her would do something to "tone down the impact of Resurrect and make Mercy more manageable when she's in her Valkyrie state during her Ultimate," Kaplan said, as quoted by Gamespot.

Meanwhile, Junkrat is almost there when it comes to a perfect balance in the current step of the game. His mines could do with some damage fall-off the farther they explode from an opponent, Kaplan notes, but that's about it.

Hanzo's Scatter skill is proving to be a bit tricky to balance, however. The "Overwatch" team has been doing a lot of internal adjustments and testing, but nothing is final for now.

Mei, as far as the current meta is concerned, is a bit unpopular at the moment. While she is not in a "horrible place" when it comes to usage, according to Kaplan, she stands to benefit from some adjustments to make her a "bit more relevant."

In the video below, game director Jeff Kaplan covers hot community topics including Blizzard's possible options for "Overwatch's" hero balancing in the near future.