'Overwatch' Confirms Return of Winter Wonderland Event Next Week

YouTube/PlayOverwatch The Overwatch Winter Wonderland Event returns next Tuesday.

The holiday season is truly in the air as the Winter Wonderland Event of video game "Overwatch" is set to return next week.

Blizzard made the announcement through Twitter, which also came with a short video showing an invite. "Who's YETI to start a blizzard?" with an instruction of re-tweeting the invite to RSVP.

Moreover, Blizzard also released a Developer Update video featuring "Overwatch" director Jeff Kaplan explaining some of the details of the upcoming event. Kaplan confirmed that new holiday-themed skins will be added to the game during the event. The director teased the skins for "two of our favorite junkers," Roadhog and Junkrat.

Furthermore, he also confirmed that several maps will be aesthetically redesigned to match the holidays. Also making a comeback in this year's edition of the Winter Wonderland Event is the "Mei's Snowball Offensive." It is a feature that pits players in a snowball fight, highlighted by strategic areas where they can reload their snow ammunition.

Meanwhile, Forbes noted that the key addition to the event is Mei's Yeti Hunt. It features a team of five Meis who are tasked to take down Winston, the Yeti. Like the Meis, the Yeti is also controlled by a player who needs to collect powerups to reach a "primal rage" mode. "We really wanted to try something different and fun for this year's event and it's the idea of what we call a boss fight," Kaplan explained.

"I know a lot of you are thinking it sounds kind of ridiculous and kind of silly, and I'm here to tell you it absolutely is," Kaplan said. "But the point of some of these seasonal brawls are just to be fun and light and refreshing for a period of time," the director added.

The Winter Wonderland Event goes live next Tuesday, Dec. 12, on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.