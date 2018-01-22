'Overwatch' Cosmetics Update News: Huge Content Pack Rolls Out on Jan. 23

"Overwatch" is getting a huge content dump soon, as Blizzard prepares for the big Cosmetics Update for the game to start the new year. The update is due to officially roll out on Jan. 23, and the "Overwatch" team has been keeping fans in the loop with daily previews.

Some of these reveals were as far back as the BlizzCon 2017, when the "Overwatch" theme hinted at some of the new updates that will be coming to the game in a few days. Blizzard has been putting out sneak peeks in a steady trickle over the days leading to the official release, as collected in their blog post on the game's website.

Blizzard "Overwatch" is being expanded to include over 100 new items, including skins, sprays, player icons, emotes, and more for all 26 heroes.

The headliner for the update is still the new Blizzard World map which the "Overwatch" team has been testing on the Public Test Realm since November of last year. Coming second in terms of hype are the new costumes that Blizzard will bring out with the cosmetics update, with some of them paying homage to classic Blizzard game series like "Starcraft" and "Diablo."

One of the new Legendary skins that were previewed in the past few days was for Pharah. It features a new look that draws heavily from the history of her native country of Egypt. The skin, called "Asp Pharah," features a serpent on her winged helmet, and her armor in this version is gold and silver with aquamarine highlights.

Blizzard took to social media on Wednesday to tease fans with the new Pharah Legendary Skin, as they also announce new reveals coming every day until the content pack launches.

"Only 5 more days until our cosmetics update arrives in Overwatch! Join us as we count down to their release with new item reveals every day," Blizzard announced on their Twitter post accompanied by a short video of Pharah's upcoming new look.