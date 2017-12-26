'Overwatch' Director Wins Over Twitch By Doing Nothing

Facebook/OverwatchSEA Promo image for "Overwatch."

Just in time for the holidays, "Overwatch" director Jeff Kaplan has uploaded an amusing video that has gained almost 40,000 views on Twitch when it livestreamed. The only catch of the video is that Kaplan quite literally does nothing in it.

According to Polygon, the seemingly eccentric director sat for ten hours straight in front of a fireplace without saying anything. Although there was speculation that he was in the loop, Kaplan's later actions proved that he was not. He would occasionally acknowledge the camera by looking straight at it or by shifting his position. At times he would just sit and stare at the camera with folded hands. In other frames, he would be seen contemplating something while intensely staring up at the ceiling.

Further reports reveal that the most action that the video received was when the fire behind the "Overwatch" director went out. Annoyed at the predicament, Kaplan signalled for the support team, to which an unknown crew member responded by fixing the situation. Kaplan also appeared to be playing "Hearthstone" at some point. At 5:20 p.m. EST, Kaplan treated the fans to an image of him eating a cookie.

Despite the lack of any actual announcement or statements made regarding the current and ongoing projects of the team behind "Overwatch," Kaplan did still manage to win over Twitch as his video received thousands of views. Fans were consistently asking as to what the point of the video was. Some have begun to speculate that it may have something to do with an upcoming game. Regardless, Kaplan bravely and resiliently lasted 10 hours in front of a camera, doing virtually nothing. A log of the livestream can be accessed by the fans who would like to see what the fuss is all about. In the meantime, Kaplan has yet to explain anything about the video in question.