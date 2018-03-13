Blizzard Félix "xQc" Lengyel was best known for being one of the top Winston players in "Overwatch."

The Dallas Fuel has announced today that they are parting ways with Félix "xQc" Lengyel, one of the most infamous and controversial players in the Overwatch League.

According to an official announcement from the team, Lengyel and the organization mutually agreed to part ways. Lengyel's contract was originally set to last until the end of the first season of the league.

"There are few players out there who have achieved as much success in as short a time as Félix has in competitive Overwatch. Ultimately, it was in the best interest of our organization and Félix to part ways before the expiration of his contract," said owner Mike Rufail in a statement.

Despite his skills as a player, Lengyel became an infamous figure in the "Overwatch" community and had a reputation of being toxic and disruptive on his personal streams. His name first made rounds back in January when he was suspended and fined from the league due to homophobic statements made against another player.

More recently, Lengyel once again faced disciplinary action for using emotes in a racially insensitive manner on both Blizzard's official stream for the league and his social media account. On top of that, reports say that he would insult and disrespect other players and Overwatch League casters.

The team states that his repeated suspensions are one of the biggest reasons for the split, as such made the team much more limited in their roster.

"Releasing Félix today allows us the flexibility to make additional signings during the league transfer window and allows Félix to pursue other opportunities this season and on stream."

A few days before Lengyel's departure, Dallas Fuel signed on Son "OGE" Min-Seok to the team, another tank player. With the change in roster, it looks like Min-Seok is taking Lengyel's spot permanently.

The Dallas Fuel is one of 12 teams currently participating in Blizzard's Overwatch League. At the end of the first season, the team currently ranks tenth with five wins and eleven losses across sixteen matches.