'Overwatch' Lunar New Year Event Returns on Feb. 8

"Overwatch" is celebrating the Year of the Dog, as designated by the Chinese zodiac for the upcoming Lunar New Year this 2018. "Overwatch" players can look forward to new costumes, gameplay events and more this coming Thursday, Feb. 8, as Blizzard teased on social media.

"Wishing you prosperity in the Year of the Dog! Lunar New Year returns February 8," the official "Overwatch" Twitter handle greeted its followers on Friday, Feb. 2, accompanied by a simple animated clip of the event banner.

Twitter/PlayOverwatch/Blizzard "Overwatch" Lunar New Year returns February 8 to celebrate 2018, the Year of the Dog.

There's not much more detail aside from that, although if last year's annual Lunar New Year event is any guide, it's reasonable to expect that the zodiac animal will feature prominently in the celebrations, as Polygon points out.

In the 2017 "Year of the Rooster" Lunar New Year event, one of the first things the "Overwatch" team did was to add a "Capture the Rooster" event that works very much like a Capture the Flag gameplay match. The themed event for last year, which also marked the first time that "Overwatch" celebrated the Lunar New Year, was held in the Lijang Tower map at the time.

For this year, Blizzard is keeping the details a guarded secret for now. Whether a dog-themed event is coming this time around or not, "Overwatch" players are still looking forward to the new seasonal skins just like the ones released in 2017.

Last year's seasonal skins saw several "Overwatch" characters trading their usual get up for a look reminiscent of the classic "Journey to the West" story, as well as other Chinese New Year inspired motifs.

Just like the 2017 "Year of the Rooster" Lunar New Year event, fans are also expecting Mei to take center stage again on next week Thursday, Feb. 8. For now, at least, "Overwatch" fans are staying tuned on any updates Blizzard is putting out as the event day nears.