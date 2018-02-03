'Overwatch' News: Blizzard Announces the Return of the Lunar New Year Event

Blizzard Mei from "Overwatch" in her special Year of the Rooster costume from last year's event.

It is that time of the year again as Blizzard celebrates another holiday through an "Overwatch" event. This time around, it is back to celebrating the Lunar New Year with the Year of the Dog event starting on Feb. 8.

"Wishing you prosperity in the Year of the Dog!" Blizzard wrote in its tweet regarding the upcoming event along with a short teaser video that, in all honesty, really gives nothing away.

Regardless, a new event means that players should expect the same things that every event has, a new batch of emotes, highlight intros, sprays, and, most importantly, skins.

During last year's event, heroes Mei and D. Va received costumes that fit their cultural background, while Winston, Roadhog, Zenyatta, and Reinhardt got outfits that were references to "Journey to the West," a classic Chinese story.

Last year's event also added Capture the Rooster into "Overwatch," a new game mode that is essentially a traditional capture the flag game type from other first-person shooters. However, since then, the mode has become a staple within "Overwatch's" arcade maps, so, if Blizzard does add a new game mode with this event, it will most likely be something new altogether.

Recently, Blizzard released a purely cosmetic update for "Overwatch" due to fans complaining that heroes were only ever getting new skins during a specific time of the year and that, outside of that short window, the skins would be unavailable for purchase.

In addition to the skins, the cosmetic update also added Blizzard World, a new map that is centered around a fictional amusement park that focuses on Blizzard's various properties and brands such as "Warcraft," "Starcraft," "Diablo," and even "The Lost Vikings."

The Year of the Dog event is scheduled to launch on Feb. 8, just a little under a week. Expect more news and previews to come for the various skins and cosmetics that the new event will bring.