'Overwatch' News: Blizzard Now Looking For Bad Behavior Uploaded on YouTube

Facebook/PlayOverwatch A promotional photo of the video game "Overwatch."

Recent reports have revealed that game developer Blizzard has began to patrol YouTube for toxic "Overwatch" players in their determination to keep the playing environment of the game as healthy and fun as possible. Further reports reveal that game director Jeff Kaplan had a few things to say about it.

According to reports, Blizzard's efforts in minimizing the toxicity of "Overwatch" is not anything new as they have previously revealed that the team was delaying the release of maps and features in order to help the team focus on identifying toxic "Overwatch" players. Previously, they have been proactively banning accounts from the environment and it seems that they would like to take it a step further by patrolling social media sites like YouTube and punish the accounts responsible for bad behavior.

"We now proactively seek out social media sites like YouTube, for example," Kaplan said in a statement as reported by Polygon. "And look for incidents of very toxic behavior and track down the accounts that are participating in those and action them, often times before anybody's even reported them or they've shown up in any other place. That's just one example of us being proactive that I think is going to make a big difference over time."

Kaplan also revealed that their previous efforts to limit the bad behavior on the platform seems to be working as toxic reports are only coming in at 20 percent. As such, Blizzard believes that they can now place some faith in the system and begin working on things that will actually help the content of "Overwatch." Although the environment is not yet perfect, Kaplan did thank the fans for joining on their proactive stance. More information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks, so fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.