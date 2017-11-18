'Overwatch' News: Blizzard Releases Update 2.23 With New Hero Moira for Free

Blizzard Entertainment Moira is the newest hero added to "Overwatch."

Blizzard Entertainment recently introduced a new hero named Moira to "Overwatch" gamers, while several game improvements and fixes were applied via update 2.23.

Moira's role is more on the Support end while her strength relies on her biotic abilities, namely the Biotic Grasp and the Biotic Orb. Once players learn her skills, Moira is easily the one hero in "Overwatch" who would be lovely to have on the team and could be really destructive when on the other side.

Moira's Biotic Grasp ability can heal and damage, depending on which hand energy is released from. The biotic energy released through Moira's left hand can heal whichever of her allies is in front of her. She uses her right hand a bit differently since she handles a weapon with it that can fire long-range beams that drain an enemy's health. She then makes use of this to recharge her biotic strength as well as heal herself.

Aside from the energy she can release from both of her hands, Moira can also create a "rebounding biotic sphere" called the Biotic Orb, which is then used to either attack her enemies or heal her teammates. The Biotic Orb, when used on opponents, releases a decaying effect that damages them.

Her biotic abilities, through the long-range beams she releases, can also go through barriers. This makes it almost impossible to miss either healing her allies or attacking her enemies. Other than that, Moira also has the ability to teleport but for short distances only.

Moira's biotic strengths are rooted to her history as a geneticist, and the 48-year-old hero has been based in Ireland and Iraq. She becomes the fifth hero added to the game this year and the 26th in the entire history of "Overwatch."

For gamers who still have not purchased the game, they can try playing it this weekend for free until Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 2:59 a.m. EST. To join, PC players will need to have the Blizzard Battle.net Desktop App installed. Console players can access it through their Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus accounts.

All 26 heroes will be available in the free trial of "Overwatch" this weekend.