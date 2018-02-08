'Overwatch' News: Everything to Know About the Year of the Dog Event

Facebook/OverwatchSEA A promotional poster for the Blizzard video game, 'Overwatch.'

With a few hours left before the Year of the Dog event kicks off in "Overwatch," game director Jeff Kaplan has revealed that many updates that the well-loved game title will be receiving in celebration for the seasonal event. Among the updates is a new map based on Thailand and some new mechanics for Capture the Flag.

According to reports, the first thing that the Year of the Dog event will bring to "Overwatch" is a new map that was specifically constructed to the features of Thailand. It was particularly created for the sake of Capture the Flag, as it features two polar opposites: one side which feature ancient temples, and another side that features a modern and colorful era of the country. Kaplan revealed that this was the first ever map that was specifically constructed for Capture the Flag, which is why the update will also bring some changes to the game. For one, there will be no more draws as Kaplan and the team realized that it was making things anticlimactic.

"What will happen is both teams' flags are moved closer to the center of the map and then the map resumes at that point and the teams will go for the flags and then they only have a very short distance to cap," said game director Kaplan in a statement, as reported by Engadget. "Picking up the flag is instant, but if you use certain abilities and these abilities are limited to things that either give you invulnerability or give you great mobility, those abilities will drop the flag. We call these 'restricted abilities'."

The Year of the Dog event is scheduled to begin on Feb. 8 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. More information is expected to be released in the coming days. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates on "Overwatch."