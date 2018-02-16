'Overwatch' Public Test Realm Changes For Mei, Doomfist, and Sombra Revealed

Blizzard/Overwatch Doomfist, received a buff to increase his effectiveness as a highly-mobile, powerful frontline fighter.

"Overwatch" director Jeff Kaplan has laid out what's in store in the game's recent developer update. The changes are currently available in the game's Public Test Realm (PTR) and include balance changes to heroes Mei, Doomfist, and Sombra.

In a recent update video, Kaplan explained that an error made during the main game's latest patch. This meant that some heroes received changes which were not yet ready for release.

"Please note that the below patch notes only include changes currently available for testing on the PTR," Kaplan said. "While many of these changes will also be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in a future patch, the PTR is PC-only and therefore will only reflect changes coming specifically to that platform."

Needless to say, players who have been enjoying the buffed heroes will no longer be able to do so. Instead, the changes will be tested on the "Overwatch" public test realm server. Kaplan went on to detail the balance updates on Mei, Doomfist, Hanzo, and Sombra.

First off, Mei has been buffed with her freeze duration going from 1 second to 1.5 seconds. A few extra shots were also added to her secondary icicle fire with weapon alternate fire ammo cost also being reduced from 25 to 20.

Doomfist also got a buff with his ammo recovery rate increased from 0.8 seconds to 0.65 seconds per bullet. According to developers, the changes will help Doomfist to be able to use his weapon as part of his combos more consistently.

Sombra got the lion's share of updates with EMP, Hack, Machine Pistol, and Translocator receiving balance changes. Hack, in particular, was updated where it now comes up less often but also disables more abilities, allowing for more limited but effective use.

Changes were also added to Hanzo in the PTR such as changing his scatter arrow ability and giving him further mobility. Mercy also received a minor user interface update, no longer displaying enemies' health bars unless they have taken damage.

"Overwatch" is currently celebrating the Lunar New Year event which will last until March 5.