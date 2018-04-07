"Overwatch" will have a new PVE mission called "Retribution," with Blizzard recently offering more story-oriented content to break up the usual 6v6 team match routine. "Overwatch Retribution" will not be around for long, though, as the limited-time event will only run from Tuesday, April 10 until April 30.

Just like the upcoming "Overwatch Uprising" event announced earlier, the new story mission is part of the new "Overwatch Archives" push that Blizzard is doing to bring more of the "Overwatch" storyline to players in the form of team-based missions.

YouTube/PlayOverwatch/Blizzard "Overwatch" is having a limited-time event, and the four-player PVE mode will feature Reaper, McCree, Moira and Genji with a separate all-heroes mode also available.

Players will still be able to take part in the "Overwatch Uprising" event when it launches on the same date, April 10, since "Retribution" is a separate PVE mission mode, as Blizzard Watch pointed out.

Just like the way "Uprising" will focus on the story of Tracer and some of the early members of the Overwatch team, "Retribution" is best played using the four intended heroes of the Blackwatch squad, made up of Reaper, McCree, Moira and Genji. An option to play with an all-heroes team so that players can mix and match with whichever hero they want to play as is also available.

Going with the original lineup of Blackwatch, an irregular and somewhat rebellious sub-group of the Overwatch team, is still the best way to enjoy the scenario as it takes place in the Rialto district of Venice, Italy.

Here is where the biggest difference between "Uprising" and "Retribution" presents itself. While the former will lead the players around the city of London fighting wave after wave of rebel Omnic forces, "Retribution" will have the players working together to take Talon down.

It is also in this PVE mission that "Overwatch" players will become familiar with how Gabriel, formerly part of the Blackwatch team, will eventually switch sides and side with Talon.

In this new story mode, Blizzard is letting players unlock 60 new items overall, according to Eurogamer. Players who missed out on last year's "Uprising" event will also have the chance to nab the items available back then via "Retribution," but they do have to keep in mind that they will only have until the end of the month to collect everything that they can.

Blizzard In "Overwatch," players control one of several heroes in competitive 6-person team shooting matches.

The "Retribution" event was announced by game director Jeff Kaplan, who joined the "Overwatch" League stream on Wednesday, April 4, with an announcement and a teaser clip to show everyone.

Along the way, Kaplan also discussed the different features Blizzard has been working on to make a clearer separation between PVP and PVE content, noting that the "Overwatch" devs have been excited to make the new story-oriented missions as a welcome break from the usual team-based matches.

More teasers, particularly about the 60 new items in Overwatch Retribution," are expected to come out as April 10 approaches.

The video below is a short teaser of the new seasonal mission for "Overwatch" called "Retribution," as presented by game director Jeff Kaplan. "Retribution" will go live starting next week's Tuesday, April 10, until the end of the month.