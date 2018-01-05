'Overwatch' Team Already Testing New Hero

"Overwatch" has just released its new hero, Moira, not too long ago, but Blizzard is already in the testing phase for their next character. Game director Jeff Kaplan revealed as much in his YouTube video he posted to bid fans a happy 2018.

In this month's first Developer Update video from the "Overwatch" development team, Kaplan laid out in broad details the plans they have for the game this year. Among these updates, the game director shared with fans that the next hero could come out sooner than expected.

Blizzard In "Overwatch," players control one of several heroes in competitive 6-person team shooting matches.

He mentioned that Blizzard is "well along the path" to bringing out the 27th "Overwatch" Hero. Along the way, Kaplan noted that this character, in particular, is a "very needed" refresh for the game's roster, which so far has slotted heroes into one of four roles with little flexibility.

This new hero is now in internal testing already. "So far we're having a ton of fun, and we're also making a lot of great progress," Kaplan stated. That said, the team is willing to take their time to get this character polished before getting it out online.

"We're not really sure when the release date is. The release date is less important than getting the hero right," Kaplan noted.

It may seem that it was just a short while ago when Hero 26, Moira, went out to the "Overwatch" live servers in early November 2017. With Blizzard picking up the pace for Hero 27, the company is just making up for the long gaps between characters, as the "Overwatch" team only managed to release a single roster addition, Orisa, before Doomfist came out in late July 2017.

The team is also busy with making new maps for the game, as well as making progress with the "Overwatch Competitive" gameplay mode. In the near future, "Overwatch" is about to hold a Year of the Dog event in time for the Lunar New Year, as well.