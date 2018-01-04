'Overwatch' Teases New Event, Characters, and Map To Arrive 'Very Soon'

Overwatch A gameplay screenshot featuring "Overwatch" character, Mei.

It's a brand new year of Blizzard's hit character-based shooter "Overwatch" which is set to celebrate its second anniversary this May. Blizzard recently shows a recap of the updates released for the game in 2017 and provided a few teasers of what's to come in 2018.

In the video, game director Jeff Kaplan discussed what he and his team have in the works for this year which included a new map, a new event, and more characters. An exact schedule the release of the new content was not revealed although he did indicate that the new Blizzard World map launches "very soon."

According to Kaplan, the map – which is a theme park for Blizzard's other franchises – will be one the game's best to date and features "tons of great Easter Eggs." Aside from the setting, the map also mixes up the gameplay in a way that Blizzard has never tried before.

Also coming is the "Overwatch" Lunar New Year event featuring a Year of the Dog-themed celebration. Further details will be revealed "very soon" and includes significant content that players will be very happy with.

The Uprising event will also be returning and is expected to have a few changes compared to last year's iteration. Players can also expect the Anniversary Event to make a comeback this May along with new skins to commemorate the start of the game's eSport component, the "Overwatch League."

A number of "great new maps" can also be expected as well as a new hero is known only as "Hero 27." All are currently undergoing testing and will likely make their way to the game in time for its second anniversary. Kaplar also revealed that they are looking to add more heroes after Hero 27 whom they described as someone "very needed" in the game.

Finally, players can expect more new content to make their way to the base loot box in the near future. This will provide a variety of new content for players to obtain without the time-constraints that are associated with limited-edition event contents.

"Overwatch" is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.