'Overwatch' Update: Blizzard Preps the Game for the New Year in Latest Rollout

(Photo: Blizzard Entertainment) Mei in her new holiday costume from the latest "Overwatch" update.

Blizzard Entertainment is wrapping up the year by releasing updates for "Overwatch" that will make for better playability and overall gaming experience next year.

For starters, the studio has made tweaks to the player report system and how it will be for gamers who are reported for their misbehavior by fellow gamers:

Players being reported will receive an in-game message letting them know that they have been reported, along with a warning concerning continued negative behavior. Ongoing misconduct will result in silence, suspension, or a permanent ban, depending on the severity of the infraction (in severe cases, players may receive their punishment before receiving the initial in-game message).

As part of the "Overwatch" update, players who are reporting another will also be notified when the issue is resolved.

We take every report seriously, along with your feedback. Thank you for your patience as we continue to fine tune these systems.

Another small by crucial tweak is the addition of the "Mark All As Seen" button in the Hero Gallery, which saves time having to manually acknowledge each cosmetic addition for the characters, overall just makes life a bit easier for "Overwatch" players.

Speaking of which, the latest "Overwatch" update has also marked the return of Winter Wonderland. To get players into the Christmas spirit, Blizzard has added a ton of holiday-themed skins and cosmetics, for the heroes including legendary skins like Snow Owl Ana, Rime Sombra, Beachrat Junkrat, and Ice Fisherman Roadhog.

The Black Forest map will also be a bit wintry in the next three weeks while a new brawl will be added. The details read:

It's the most wonderful time of the year! "Overwatch" is getting into the holiday spirit again for the next three weeks! Expand your collection of seasonal-themed items, and enjoy two winter brawls. This year, we're celebrating with a new brawl: Yeti Hunter, as well as bringing back Mei's Snowball Offensive. We've decked the halls of Black Forest, King's Row, and Hanamura.

Winter Wonderland will take over "Overwatch" up to Jan. 1.