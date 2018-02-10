'Overwatch' Update: Major Sombra Changes Accidentally Leaked to Live Servers

Blizzard Hispanic hacker Sombra is next in line to get some major reworks for Blizzard's "Overwatch."

It looks like everyone's favorite hacker is next in line for a major rework as the "Overwatch" team accidentally pushes out some changes for Sombra in its newest update that were not supposed to be present until much later on.

After the most recent update to "Overwatch" that patched in the new Year of the Dog event, some more astute players noticed that Sombra was no longer able to build up ultimate ability through her hacked health packs, which was one of the faster ways she could gain charge outside of doing damage.

When news of this "bug" started to spread, principal designer Geoff Goodman stepped in and confirmed that this was not a bug or error in the game, rather it was some reworks for Sombra that they were still testing internally that accidentally made it onto the live servers.

And instead of just ending the conversation there, Goodman also went out of his way to further elaborate on all the changes they have in store for Sombra, many of which seem to make her focus more on becoming a flanking offense hero rather than her current status as half-support, half-offense one.

As previously stated, she will no longer gain ultimate charge from her health packs, they are now just something she can do for the sake of helping the team. Her previously uncontrollable and erratic gun will now have 10 percent less spread, allowing players to be more precise with their shots. And possibly the biggest change, her Hack ability now takes shorter to activate (going from 0.8 seconds to 0.65) and will disable more abilities.

Goodman explains that any ability that requires a button press will be disabled and cites Genji's double jump and Pharah's rocket hover as a few examples. She will even be able to disable Lucio's active song as long as he remains hacked.

"The idea here is to take some power out of her ult (and awkwardness of ult gain through health packs), and give her more power and usefulness in the rest of her kit," Goodman wrote.

At the time of this writing, these changes have already been patched out of the live servers, but Goodman did say they are set to arrive to the Public Test Realm in the near future where they can make the appropriate adjustments to make sure the changes are not too strong or too insignificant.