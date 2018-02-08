'Overwatch' Update: Players Can Now Change Hero Skins at the Start of Game

Blizzard Genji sporting one of his new skins released in the Year of the Dog event

"Overwatch" team finally adds a feature that everyone has been waiting for.

There are many reasons why people play "Overwatch." It has engaging gameplay, it has a colorful cast of characters that people have grown attached to, and it has that Blizzard polish that makes it stand above the rest of the market. But one other thing that keeps people coming back is the sheer number of customization available through the game's various skins and, in a new update, the "Overwatch" team has finally made it possible for players to pick and choose what skins they want to use right before a match starts.

This new feature was announced and showcased over on Twitter through a short GIF that demonstrates how it will look and function. Now players can choose to color coordinate skins with their teammates or, perhaps on a more strategic level, even choose skin colors that would blend in with the predominant color of the map they are on.

And really, it is about time as this is a feature that fans have been asking for since as far back as 2016. In fact, "Overwatch" game director Jeff Kaplan himself responded to an inquiry about this way back then as well.

"Our design for it allows for changing skins during 'Assemble your heroes' but not after that phase," Kaplan wrote on the Blizzard forums over a year ago. "We want people to be able to change skins before a match but we also don't want people changing skins mid-match."

Well, it took some time, but it is finally here and just in time as well since Blizzard has just launched its Year of the Dog event to celebrate the Lunar New Year, which adds several new seasonal skins.

With this new event as well as all the previous events that have accumulated over the past year and half since release, "Overwatch" now has over 300 different skins across all its heroes, and now, fashion-conscious players can take some time to think over what they want to wear right before a match starts.