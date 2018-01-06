'Ozark' Season 2 Adds 'Jessica Jones' Actress Janet McTeer

The "Ozark" season 2 will welcome Janet McTeer in the cast. The actress is a familiar face to Netflix viewers since she's also in Marvel's "Jessica Jones."

Facebook/OzarkNetflix The Netflix dark family drama "Ozark" currently filming season 2.

McTeer will play a lawyer based in Chicago who has ties with the drug cartel. She's the new threat to the Byrde family, following their entanglement with a drug lord.

The actress is a Golden Globe and Tony-winning Broadway star who has a series regular role in two seasons of "Jessica Jones." She also starred in the miniseries "The Honorable Woman" with Maggie Gyllenhaal.

In "Ozark" season 1, financial advisor Marty Byrde (Jason) uprooted his wife Wendy (Laura Linney) and kids to the Missouri Ozarks after his firm partner crossed a drug lord. To spare their lives, he made a promise the drug lord Del (Esai Morales) that he'll launder his money quietly in the resort town.

Things, however, did not come easy for Marty as his children resented the move and he discovered his wife's affair. He also had problems with the locals in Ozark, whose illegal activities came into conflict with Marty's own schemes for the drug lord.

"Ozark" premiered in July on Netflix to mix reviews. The streaming platform, however, gave the show another season with 10 episodes after one month of its release.

The dark family drama became a strong contender in the awards season this year. It earned a Golden Globe nomination and a Screen Actors Guild nomination for Bateman and Linney. Its writers also received a recognition form the Writers Guild Awards as best new series.

Aside from leading the cast, Bateman also directed the episodes and will do the same for season 2.

"We've got the riverboat casino and probably some bureaucratic and civic challenges [associated with its operation]," Bateman hinted on what's coming next season. "We're going to have some bad guys that are probably wearing ties next year as opposed to blue jeans."

"Ozarks" season 2 has no confirmed return date yet. Filming remains underway in Georgia. Season 1 is still accessible for viewing for Netflix subscribers.