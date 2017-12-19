'Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus' Confirmed for Nintendo Switch With Additional Mode

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment) An image from "Pac-Man Championship Edition 2."

Bandai Namco Entertainment is officially bringing the arcade classic "Pac-Man" to the Nintendo Switch with the release of "Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus."

Fans will remember a game titled "Pac-Man Championship Edition 2" released November last year on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Although the Nintendo Switch console was already out then, porting the game to it was not just possible that early.

Now, Bandai Namco is ready to bring the game to the platform with a fun bonus that takes advantage of the ninth-generation Nintendo console's features.

The version coming to the Nintendo Switch will include a co-op mode called "Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus," in which players can get the help of a friend to clear the maze of the Pac Dots together.

The mode has the following description:

When one player gets caught by a ghost, the other player can come to the rescue. Team up with your friends and family to weave through the mazes and make it to the boss battle together! Get on the train — the ultimate "Pac-Man" experience is coming!

Naturally, the full "Pac-Man Championship Edition 2" game will be packed in it so players can look forward to come "eye-popping 3D graphics and funky visuals" that take the classic chomping and chasing to the next level.

The game includes two modes called Score Attack and an Adventure Mode, both featuring "fast fleeing fruit, big bad bosses and ridiculous remixed rules."

"Pac-Man Championship Edition 2" also amps the ante with Ghost Train Boost where players are tasked to dodge four unique types of Ghost Trains that power up through the game based on their ghostly characteristics.

As far as visuals goes, the game features an evolved Pac with 3D gameplay while still integrating the maze classic arcade action fans know and love in the original.

"Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus" will be available on Feb. 22.