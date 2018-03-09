'Pacific Rim: Uprising' Actor John Boyega Talks About 'Pacific Rim 3'

Legendary Pictures/Youtube 'Pacific Rim: Uprising' will feature upgraded Jaegers according to John Boyega

While "Pacific Rim: Uprising" still has a few days to go before it premieres in theaters, actor John Boyega already has a few plans for a third film. But with human-controlled giant robots fighting giant monsters already being drawn out in the first and second film, how will "Pacific Rim 3" hope to capture the audience's imagination?

In a recent phone interview with IGN, Boyega offered his own radical idea: taking the fight to the invader's world. The new environment will require new strategies and of course new technologies and could be a great way to close out the film in a trilogy.

"We'll probably have to go to their world this time," Boyega said. "We're going to need something different. I mean, Jaegers won't be able to go through there the way we want them to but maybe we'll try and build something else."

Boyega also held a recent Reddit AMA where fans asked him details about "Pacific Rim: Uprising." Some fans also asked what pushed him to take on a producing role for this project to which he responded that he wants to be involved in the creative process of the film.

According to Boyega, actors don't normally get to give their input on a project and he often kept most of his ideas to himself. But by being a producer in the film, he is given the chance to display them adding that it leads his career forward in a very good way.

Boyega stars in the film as Jake Pentecost, the son of the first film's heroic Stacker Pentecost played by Idris Elba. The cast also includes Scott Eastwood, Jing Tian, Cailee Spaeny, Rinko Kikuchi, Burn Gorman, Adria Arjona and Charlie Day. Charlie Hunnam, who plays the first film's protagonist Raleigh Becket, was unable to reprise his role due to scheduling conflicts.

"Pacific Rim: Uprising" is set to premiere on March 23, 2018.