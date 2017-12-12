'Pacific Rim Uprising' News: Director Talks Japanese World Inspirations, Mako Mori's Return and More

(Photo: Facebook/pacificrimmovie) A promotional image for "Pacific Rim Uprising."

As the much-awaited release of "Pacific Rim Uprising" draws closer, director Steven S. DeKnight talked about what it has in store for fans of the tokusatsu lore and the inspiration for the locations that they will see in the film.

In an interview during the Tokyo Comic Con, where new footage from the film was released, the director revealed that "Pacific Rim Uprising" was inspired by many Japanese worlds that he had fans bringing to the film.

DeKnight gushed about the most popular films and shows in the country that he enjoyed as a kid as he discussed the look and feel of "Pacific Rim Uprising."

I grew up watching "Ultraman," "Space Giants," which is called "Ambassador Magma" here, "Johnny Sokko and His Flying Robot," and of course all of the classic man in suit movies starting with the original Godzilla... Gamera. I loved all of that as a kid. It was really a childhood dream to be able to do that today with the technology that we have.

Naturally, "Pacific Rim Uprising" will also be rife with action and the director promised it will feature "many, many action scenes with the Jaeger ... and quite a few with the Kaiju."

"Pacific Rim Uprising" will once again feature Rinko Kikuchi's Mako Mori and no one was more excited about this comeback than DeKnight himself, describing working with the award-winning actress as a "dream come true."

I've been a huge fan of hers ever since I saw her on "Babel." I loved her in the first Pacific Rim movie and the chance to bring Mako Muri back again for the second movie was a true honor.

Set for release March, 23, "Pacific Rim Uprising" is a sequel to the 2013 film "Pacific Rim." Apart from Kikuchi, the highly anticipated film will also star John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny, Jing Tian, Adria Arjona, Charlie Day and Burn Gorman.