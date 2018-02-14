Facebook/pacificrimmovie Promotional image for 'Pacific Rim: Uprising'

New IMAX posters for "Pacific Rim: Uprising" have been released.

Obtained and published by Empire, the three new posters that accompany the film's IMAX release feature three Jaeger robots in all their glory. The first one shows Bracer Phoenix, equipped with its centrifugal vortex cannon. The second one is Guardian Bravo with its Elec-16 Arc Whip. These are followed by the final poster featuring Gipsy Avenger. It can be recalled that the Gipsy Avenger was first introduced in the 2013 film.

Last month, Legendary Pictures released the second official trailer for the sequel. Set a decade after the original film, the monstrous Kaijus have returned to wreak havoc on Earth. Jake Pentecost (John Boyega), the son of the first film's Stacker Pentecost (Idris Elba), is in jail. He is commissioned by Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi) to pilot a Jaeger to fight against the threat on humanity.

Jake is not exactly like his father, who gave his life in order to close the breach. He is the type to party all night and then pass out until the next morning. And, while Jake does not seem himself the same way as his father did, he has no other option but to take on the role of a pilot. Jake, along with a batch of new and young pilots, must take control of their Jaegers and save the world.

The trailer naturally features a lot of action and even some Jaeger-on-Jaeger combat, as it is revealed that someone from humanity's side has re-opened the breach to allow the Kaijus to enter their world again. It teases some new faces joining the fold, as well as some familiar characters returning 10 years after helping save the Earth the first time around.

It looks like Jake and his team have their work cut out for them, especially since Boyega previously teased more evolved and intelligent Kaijus in the sequel. The giant monsters have also grown larger, making them harder to beat.

"Pacific Rim: Uprising" will premiere in U.S. cinemas on March 23.