Promotional image for the upcoming an upcoming American science fiction monster film, "Pacific Rim: Uprising," directed by Steven S. DeKnight.

A new promotional video has been released for the upcoming American science fiction monster film, "Pacific Rim: Uprising."

The video, which is currently available to watch on Legendary's official YouTube channel, features the reluctant hero, Jake Pentecost (John Boyega), along with a host of newly evolved monsters, a.k.a. Kaiju, that is all set to send humanity to the brink of extinction.

Jake is the son of General Stacker Pentecost (Idris Elba), who played a significant role in defeating the kaiju in the first movie. And despite his initial resistance to follow in the footsteps of the older Pentecost, it seems that he will eventually stop insisting that he is not a hero like his father and return to his training as one of a new breed of Jaeger pilots tasked with humanity's salvation.

This new generation of pilots will be led by Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi), and will also include Jake's gifted rival pilot, Lambert (Scott Eastwood), and a 15-year-old Jaeger hacker named Amara (Cailee Spaeny).

The movie will be the feature film debut of director Steven S. DeKnight, best known for his work on the Netflix original series, "Daredevil," and on STARZ's historical drama series "Spartacus." He is also credited with the story along with T.S. Nowlin and has also worked on the movie's screenplay together with Nowlin, Emily Carmichael, and Kira Snyder.

Guillermo del Toro, who directed the first "Pacific Rim" movie, is producing the sequel, together with Cale Boyter, Jon Jashni, Femi Oguns, Mary Parent, Thomas Tull, and actor Boyega.

"Pacific Rim: Uprising" will be released on Friday, March 23, by Universal Pictures in the United States. Warner Bros Pictures, on the other hand, will be handling the movie's worldwide distribution.

The upcoming sequel movie will be available in 2D, RealD 3D, and IMAX 3D.