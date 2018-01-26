'Pacific Rim Uprising' Releases New Trailer

Facebook/pacificrimmovie Promotional photo for "Pacific Rim Uprising"

Recent reports have revealed that a new trailer for "Pacific Rim Uprising" has been unveiled, featuring some familiar faces and new characters. Further reports also indicate that the sequel of the mech film might feature a Jaeger on Jaeger battle, with a dash of Kaiju on the side.

The trailer features an interesting plot for the highly anticipated "Pacific Rim Uprising." For one, it seems that it has been a decade since the events of the first film. For another, it seems that while the pilots will be busy combating the monsters known as Kaiju, another threat is on the horizon. As such, the challenge is for Jake Pentecost (John Boyega) to live up to his father' legacy, who is the deceased Stacker Pentecost that was brought to life by critically acclaimed Idris Alba.

Further reports reveal that Jake was brought in to the Jaeger program by Stacker's adoptive daughter, Mako Mori, who was played in the first film by Rinko Kikuchi. The invite was triggered by the sudden onslaught of the Kaiju, who seems to have been invited by an unknown person with an equally mysterious reason. As such, there is a good chance that the fans of the film will see a mech versus mech battle between Jake's camp and that of the unidentified person. Regardless, "Pacific Rim Uprising" is expected to be as exciting and visually appealing as the first installment. The transcript of the voiceover in the trailer is below, as reported by Polygon:

"We were born into a world at war — between the monsters that destroyed our cities, and the monsters we created to stop them. We thought we had sacrificed enough. But the war we though we finished is just beginning, and the only thing standing in front of the apocalypse is us. But it doesn't matter where you came from, who believed in you and who didn't. This is our time, this is our chance to make a difference. Now let's get it done."

"Pacific Rim Uprising" is scheduled to land in theatres on March 23, 2018.