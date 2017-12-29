'Paddington 2' Trailer Shows Aunt Lucy's Importance in Bear's Life

Facebook/PaddingtonBear A promo image for "Paddington 2"

Warner Bros. has dropped the second U.S. trailer for "Paddington 2," featuring new footage from the upcoming film. The new clip establishes the importance of Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton) and Uncle Matsuzo (Michael Gambon) in the life of the titular bear.

The "Paddington" sequel will center on Paddington's search for the perfect gift for Aunt Lucy's 100th birthday. In the new trailer, Lucy and Matsuzo are shown having an enjoyable picnic lunch while seated on a rope bridge. After a while, they notice a cub from beneath them, being tossed about in the water. Lucy then asks Matsuzo to lower her down so she can catch the cub from the water. She also tells him that she has a feeling that he'll go far in life.

The picnic scene cuts to several years later in London, where the lovable bear seems to have been an important part of the local community. One scene reveals that Paddington wants to buy an antique pop-book showing the history of their city, but he doesn't have much to buy it so he tries several jobs to afford it. Unfortunately, the book gets stolen and Paddington and the Browns feel compelled to identify the thief.

"Paddington 2" will see the return of the original cast members but will also feature fresh faces. The film stars Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Brendan Gleeson, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent and Peter Capaldi. Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw will voice Paddington. Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin and Imelda Staunton are also joining the "Paddington 2" cast.

Directed by Paul King and based on a script written by King and Simon Farnaby, "Paddington 2" is based on the best-selling books by Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond. It was shot in and around central London and at the soundstages of Warner Bros. Leavesden and Pinewood.

"Paddington 2" will hit theaters on Jan. 12, 2018.