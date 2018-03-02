'Paladins' Developer Shoots Back At 'Overwatch' Over Copycat Allegations

Facebook/paladinsgame Promotional picture for "Paladins."

The ongoing spat between "Paladins" developer Hi-Rez Studios and "Overwatch" developer Blizzard over alleged copying just opened a new chapter. In a recent post on social media, Hi-Rez hit back at Blizzard by starting an online poll with some playful shade.

In a recent tweet, Chisam drew comparisons between the looks and abilities of the latest addition to "Overwatch" Brigitte Lindholm and those of the "Paladins" hero Ash.

"Quick poll," Chisam tweeted. "If I happened to notice and point out any similarities between these two characters, would that make me the Pot calling the Kettle black, or the Kettle calling the Pot black? This will keep me up tonight unless I get a clear answer."

To give fans an easier time, he posted a side-by-side comparison of the two heroes. He also included a photo of a kettle and a pot to get his point across and add some added zinger.

Chisam has long insisted that "Paladins" is not a close of "Overwatch," a claim that many stressed ever since the game was released in 2016. In a statement he made that year, he asserted that the game is an iteration of Hi-Rez's "Team Fortress 2" inspired class-based shooter called "Global Agenda" that was released in 2010.

He also noted that many of their games' heroes were already playable in the beta prior to the release of "Overwatch." Still, that didn't stop fans from claiming that a number of characters from the game were downright clones of heroes such as Roadhog, Pharah, and Torbjorn.

Interestingly, the whole copying thing shouldn't be an issue at all given that most games today were inspired by early pioneers of the genre. "Paladins" itself is set to release a new battle royal mode reminiscent of Bluehole's "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds," which itself was inspired by "DayZ."

In the end, it's all up to the fans if they want to claim which game copied which. Of course, they can also decide to just play the game and enjoy the one where they have the most fun.