'Paladins' Receive New 'Battlegrounds' Game Mode

Recent reports have revealed that game developer Hi-Rez Studios have announced a new game title that is eerily reminiscent of the concept of "PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds." Titled "Paladins: Battlegrounds," reports noted that it is the newest game mode to join the fray of battle royal inspired games.

"Designed from the ground-up to be played in teams, players must work together to survive in Paladins: Battlegrounds," says Hi-Rez in a statement, as reported by PC Gamer. "Supports struggle to keep their Front Liners alive, while Damage Champions let the bullets fly and Flanks look for any possible assassination. Players spawn into a massive map—over 300 times the square footage of a typical Paladins' Siege map. Then they hop onto their mounts and begin exploring, looting their way through more than four dozen outposts and tracking zeppelins that drop legendary gear."

Further reports reveal that the game mode is still in the early stages of development, but HI-Rez is expecting to offer it for free to all its users. Aside from the new game mode for "Paladins," the game developers have also announced a new team deathmatch mode in the form of a mobile spinoff titled "Paladins Strike." It is set to feature a new champion named Moji, who notably rides a turtle-looking familiar named Po-Li. More details are expected to be revealed soon for the new mode, but it is playable in the game's public test server.

"Paladins: Battlegrounds" stands similar to Epic Games' "Fortnite," which notably draws inspiration from "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds." Considering that the original has been rocketing up in several gaming charts, including Valve's records of most concurrent players at a period of time, fans believe that this might be an indication that game developers are interpreting it as a trend that will predict the type of game to be released in the year. Regardless, "Paladins: Battlegrounds" will be released on PC and consoles sometimes in 2018.