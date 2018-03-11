Pamela Anderson Breaks Silence Regarding Son's Altercation With Ex-Husband Tommy Lee

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Actress Pamela Anderson attends a news conference to announce the launch of the online social platform FrogAds.com in West Hollywood, California, March 22, 2012.

Pamela Anderson has finally broken her silence regarding the altercation between his ex-husband Tommy Lee and their son Brandon.

Just recently, the 50-year-old model and actress took to her own website to talk about the recent fight that had occurred between Tommy Lee and their 21-year-old son, Brandon Thomas. In the post titled "Alcoholism is the Devil," Anderson had expressed her support towards Brandon and her belief in him to resolve this issue. Not only that, the former "Baywatch" star didn't hold back in expressing her disappointment towards her ex-husband, calling him a disaster, out of control and that he isn't entirely surprised that such a thing would happen.

"I stand beside my son who acted out of self-defense and was scared for his life. Nobody understands the lifetime of disappointment this man has brought our family. Consistently the center of sadness, drama and confusion," Anderson said on her website.

Furthermore, the mother of two claimed that Tommy had been jealous of his sons ever since the day they were born.

"I have complete faith in Brandon and his team to resolve this unfortunate and sad situation regarding his father. I pray Tommy gets the help he needs. His actions are desperate and humiliating—He is a disaster spinning out of control. And he is not acting like a father. But this is nothing new," she said.

According to her, both Brandon and his brother, Dylan, had made every attempt to help their father, but all of that didn't come to fruition. She is now hoping that the Mötley Crüe drummer would get the help that he needs and if possible, would check himself into rehab.

Not only that, Pamela Anderson says she will never talk to her children's father until he is in his right mind.

Responding to the letter written by his ex-wife, Tommy denied the allegations that he is an alcoholic and a drug addict. Furthermore, he said he is disappointed that instead of apologizing to him, Brandon had lied instead. Both parties claimed to be devastated by the unfortunate events.

On Monday, it was reported that Tommy and Brandon Lee had come into an altercation wherein the latter knocked his father out which rendered him needing medical attention. While both parties have different claims as to how the fight between the two started, it is believed that the altercation had occurred after Tommy posted unpleasant photos of Pamela Anderson, whom he was upset with at the time.