Panasonic Lumix G9 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Ultra-Fast Mirrorless Camera for the Outdoors

Panasonic A promotional image for the Panasonic Lumix G9.

Panasonic has introduced the Lumix G9, a new mirrorless camera that comes with an ultra-high-speed response time. The newest addition to the GH lineup is also able to produce the highest quality images in all of the LUMIX cameras.

The Panasonic Lumix G9 is equipped with a 20.3-megapixel Digital Live MOS sensor without a low-pass filter — similar to the flagship Lumix GH5 camera. Photo quality is enhanced as the sensor elevates resolution, gradation and color reproduction.

For professional photographers needing more resolution, the micro four thirds camera is able to produce up to 80-megapixel images in JPEG and RAW formats via the High Resolution mode. This option synthesizes eight consecutively shot 10368 x 776-pixel images while shifting the sensor.

The Lumix G9 comes with ultra-high-speed autofocus technology that makes it one of the fastest cameras in the market. The camera can focus on subjects in just 0.04 seconds. It can also shoot 60 frames per second (fps) with single shot autofocus and 20 fps with continuous autofocus. As a result, photographers will not have a hard time shooting even ultra-fast targets.

There is also an improved five-axis body image stabilizer, two-axis optical image stabilizer, a five-axis dual image stabilizer — all of which work to monitor camera shaking and catch larger movements. They also help maintain the high quality of photos even in adverse shooting conditions and low-light environments. The camera also has an ISO sensitivity range of 100 to 25,600.

The Lumix G9 is suited for use in outdoor and wildlife settings. It has a durable magnesium alloy case that is splash proof, dustproof and freezeproof down to minus 10 Celsius. At the back, there is a 3,680K-dot resolution OLED Live View Finder and a 3-inch 1,040K-dot touchscreen display. The camera also comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity for instant and easy image sharing.

The Panasonic Lumix G9 camera body is priced at $1,699. It will be available in several configurations including the M Kit, which comes with a Panasonic 12-60 mm lens, and the L Kit, which comes with a Leica 12-60 mm lens.

The camera is now available to pre-order, and first deliveries are expected sometime in January 2018.