Panasonic Lumix G9 Review: The High-End Camera that Offers Still Shots and Videography

Panasonic recently unveiled the Lumix G9. Considering that its predecessor in the form of the Lumix GH5 was criticized for being primarily a video-oriented device with measly photographic features, fans are curious to know if Panasonic finally got the balance right in the G9. Here is everything that the critics have to say about the Panasonic Lumix G9.

The review written by TechRadar, the Panasonic Lumix G9 is a feature-packed system, which offers the balance that the Lumix GH5 was supposed to have. Furthermore, the pros that were pinpointed were the 6.5-stop image stabilization, 20 frames per second burst shooting, the ample space offered by the viewfinder, and the Dual UHS-II card slots. The Lumix G9 offers a lot of information, such as angular velocity and motion vector, which are collected from the gyro-sensor, accelerometer, and image sensor. However, the cons of the G9 were the ISO range, which could have been wider, and the reduced screen size.

On the more physical side of the Panasonic Lumix G9, Trusted Reviews noted that fans might find it to be slightly heavier than its predecessors. This could mean that the hardware has been refined, which should be a pro for most photographers. The AF joystick and the video recording controls could be better placed, but it is a superficial aspect compared to the bonus that Panasonic offers: an additional dustproof and freeze-proof battery grip that fans can get for free for a limited time period.

Considering the growing competition in the mirror-less camera market, the critics generally agreed that the Panasonic Lumix G9 gives a tempting offer. It might not be affordable for most, but for those looking for a high-end camera that is capable of still shots and videos, the G9 might be the perfect choice.

The Panasonic Lumix G9 can be pre-ordered from Nov. 8 to Dec. 24. It is expected to be released in the first week of December, and it will be sold for a hefty price tag of $1,699.