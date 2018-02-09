Panasonic website Panasonic Toughbook 20 Mark 2

Panasonic is out to put other laptop's battery life to shame with the Toughbook CF-20 Mark 2.

Panasonic has just revealed an upgraded version of its famed Toughbook 20, the 10.1-inch rugged 2-in-1 detachable laptop/tablet, which runs on Windows 10.

It now has cameras, a bridge battery, and improved processors as well as storage options.

As a laptop line that signifies strength and endurance over looks and portability, like most Mac gadgets, the Mark 2's new cameras are probably the least significant upgrade in this Toughbook. However, any user would not say no to the newly added 8-megapixel rear camera and the Windows Hello-enabled front camera, which has both visual and IR sensors.

Hardware-wise, it now sports a refreshed processor in the Intel Core i5-7Y57, which comes with Turbo boost of up to 3.3 GHz. Standard storage for all models is 256 GB SSD, with an option to expand to 512 GB.

"At only 3.9 pounds, this fully rugged laptop is perfect for today's workers on-the-go, with the features and rugged construction to keep working, no matter what challenges it meets," Panasonic says in an official statement.

To prove that point, the company improved Toughbook 20's battery life — from the original's 10 hours, to now 17 hours.

"Panasonic Toughbook customers often find themselves away from power sources for extended periods of time. For them, battery life isn't a convenience, it's a necessity to get the job done," the company explains.

Toughbook 20 now supports an optional second battery, which can be inserted into the keyboard half of the device to extend battery life. Apart from that, a standard bridge battery, which would make it possible to "hot swap" charged batteries, ultimately provides unlimited battery life.

Toughbook 20 Mark 2 is available now with rates starting at $3,099. For its rugged look, this may sound a bit pricey. But for those prone to breaking their computers, it could be worth it.