'Paragon' Cancellation News: Battle Arena Game Shuts Down in April; Devs Offer Full Refund

Epic Games via Facebook/Paragon Promo image for "Paragon"

The servers for the free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena video game "Paragon" will shut down in April, developer and publisher Epic Games confirmed.

The announcement means that "Paragon" will not have a full version release. However, players who purchased the game while it was in its early access phase should not be too disappointed because Epic Games has promised to issue a full refund on every purchase.

In a blog post addressed to fans and active players, Epic Games announced: "It's with heavy hearts we've decided to close down Paragon. We truly appreciate everything you've put into Paragon. We received many passionate ideas for where to take the game; the outpouring of thoughtful suggestions is another testament to this incredible community."

The game will be live until April 26.

Epic Games admitted that making the decision had subjected their "Paragon" team to "many difficult internal debates," but "after careful consideration," the developer explained that they had ended up not having a "clear path" where "Paragon" could grow as a multiplayer online battle arena video game with the capacity to maintain a "sustainable" number of active players.

Later in the open letter, Epic Games chose very candid words to apologize and try to explain why the game development did not go as they had planned and as fans had expected. "We didn't execute well enough to deliver on the promise of Paragon. We have failed you -- despite the team's incredibly hard work -- and we're sorry," the company said.

To make up for the cancellation of the game, all players of "Paragon" will be refunded for "every purchase" they made either through PlayStation 4 or Windows PC. Players were also reminded that Epic Games will be the one to process the refund requests and not the companies that supported their gaming platforms.

Refund requests should be made through players' Epic Games account, which must be linked to whatever gaming platform was used in playing "Paragon." Those who are yet to create an account will still qualify for the refund.

Though the game is still available for the next few months, Epic Games expects that as less players actively play "Paragon," the gameplay performance "will further degrade" while the time it takes for matchmaking will be longer.