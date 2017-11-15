Paralympian Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy Get the Boot on 'Dancing With the Stars' in Devastating Elimination

ABC A promotional image for "Dancing with the Stars"

"Dancing With the Stars" said goodbye to another act.

Monday night saw the five remaining couples fight it out for a spot in the finals, which is set to happen next week, and out of all of them, one pair finally got the boot. The tension was definitely palpable during the latest airing of "Dancing With The Stars" especially when the two pairs in danger of elimination were called out: Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson, and Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy.

In the end, it was Victoria and Val who got eliminated. Interestingly, Victoria and Val were the third highest scoring couple of the episode, which is why the paralympian calls her elimination "devastating," not to mention the fact that the couple had just received their first 10s of the season.

"Our two dances were probably the best we've had all season, and you just felt so good with them," Arlen said in an interview on "Good Morning America." "I was really excited. I mean, last night couldn't have gone greater, until the end, but I'm really proud of what we achieved and the fact we did get those 10s," she added.

At the end of the live shows, it was reported that Arlen had been so overcome with grief that she was unable to finish her interviews. Muniz, who had become close to the paralympian and sports personality throughout the season, says it was sad to see her go since she always made sure to support everyone in the competition.

"With every challenge is a great opportunity. I'm so grateful that the show trusted me with this incredible young woman and I got to tell her story," Val, Arlen's partner, said.

Prior to becoming a gold medal-winning swimmer in the 2012 Summer Paralympics, Arlen had been diagnosed with two rare conditions at the age of 11: transverse myelitis and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis. These conditions had made her unable to walk, talk and even eat.

However, while she had been unable to walk for years before, Arlen managed to impress the judges with her talent and dedication.