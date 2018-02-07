Paramore Releases Official Music Video for 'Rose-Colored Boy'

Facebook/Paramore The official music video for Paramore's "Rose-Colored Boy" came out on Feb. 5.

Last Feb. 5, Paramore uploaded the official music video for "Rose-Colored Boy," the band's latest release from their studio album "After Laughter," under the Youtube Channel of their record label Fueled By Ramen.

The American rock band spoofed a vintage morning TV show which they called "Wake Up! Roseville." The music video featured Paramore lead vocalist Hayley Williams, rhythm guitarist Taylor York, and drummer Zac Farro as anchors on the morning news program.

The video starts with Williams getting ready for the show. Later in the video, Williams becomes tense with her workload as a journalist. She then imagines a younger version of herself on the news, telling her "What are you doing? This isn't you." After this stressing event, Williams breaks free of her smiling image, and the fuming chorus of "Rose-Colored Boy" starts.

Fans have received the music video quite well.

On their website, SPIN suggested that the music video tackled "depression and anxiety that can lurk under a public presentation of happiness." Depression had been an issue for Williams which she had opened about, probing her to quit the band three years ago.

"I thought, 'I just wish everything would stop.' It wasn't in the sense of, I'm going to take my life. It was just hopelessness. Like, 'What's the point?'" the singer told The Fader last year.

But, with the help of York and "After Laughter" co-producer Justin Meldal-Johnson, Williams was able to get back on her feet. According to Williams, York and Meldal-Johnson sent her unfinished tracks.

"I told her she didn't have to do stuff. But I just kept writing, and then there was this time that she got it again," York told The Fader. Williams ended up writing the melody and lyrics to songs in their "After Laughter" album.

Williams, later on, said that in the makings of "After Laughter," it was a "heavy day" because the band was letting go of something that made them "feel alive."