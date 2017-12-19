Paramount Confirms Release Date of Upcoming 'Dungeons & Dragons' Movie

Wizards of the Coast/Dungeons & Dragons A promotional image for "Dungeons & Dragons: Beyond"

The "Dungeons & Dragons" movie finally has a release date. Paramount announced on Monday the release dates of some of its major projects in the pipeline, including its silver-screen take on the hit role-playing game.

Following New Line Cinema's unsuccessful release of the first "Dungeons & Dragons" feature, Paramount is taking another shot at offering fans a live-action film adaptation of the game. On Monday, the studio confirmed that the new "Dungeons & Dragons" movie will arrive in theaters on July 23, 2021 to give fans another glimpse of their favorite characters from the original game.

In the first "Dungeons & Dragons" feature, Marlon Wayans and Jeremy Iron played the thief named Sails and the evil mage Profion, respectively. It remains to be seen if they will reprise their roles in the upcoming film or if Paramount will tap new actors to fill their shoes.

Previously, New Line Cinema translated the popular property and offered a feature of the tabletop role-playing game. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a critical failure. Directed by Courtney Solomon, the "Dungeons & Dragons" feature only made $33.8 million against its $45 million budget, and it was heavily lambasted by critics.

"Dungeons & Dragons" originated in 1974 as an RPG, and it used to be a favorite of gaming enthusiasts. For the next two decades since its launch, it was published by Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast. The first "Dungeons & Dragons" feature was released in 2000.

Meanwhile, Paramount also confirmed the release dates of its other projects, "G.I. Joe" and "Micronauts." The "G.I. Joe" film will hit theaters on March 27, 2020, seven years since Paramount released "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" in 2013.

"Micronauts," the adaptation of the popular spaceman toys from the late 1970's, is set for release on Oct. 16, 2020. Paramount also confirmed an Oct. 1, 2021 release date for another Hasbro film, which does not have a title yet.