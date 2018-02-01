Paramount Fires Dylan Brown From 'Amusement Park' Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Wikimedia Commons/Vancouver Film School Dylan Brown Visits Vancouver Film School's Animation & Visual Effects Campus

"Amusement Park" director made headlines recently when he got fired from the project due to alleged "inappropriate and unwanted conduct." It remains unknown if this will delay the release of the film, which is set to open in theaters next year.

Recently, several women have accused Brown of sexual misconduct. Most of these women were members of his production staff and claimed that Brown often uses inappropriate comments that are sexual in nature when interacting with them. Shortly after the accusations surfaced, Paramount had its legal staff look into the complaints thoroughly and fired the director afterwards.

Earlier this week, a representative from Paramount said in a statement, "We are committed to fostering a safe and professional workplace that is free of harassment or inappropriate conduct. We received allegations of inappropriate and unwanted conduct by Dylan Brown in the workplace and we conducted a thorough investigation, and he is no longer employed by the company."

Amid the allegations, Brown has repeatedly denied the claims, describing them as defamatory. The director's alleged legal representative told Movieweb that Brown is now considering his legal options to address the allegations.

Brown previously worked as an animator on "The Incredibles" and "Finding Nemo" at Pixar. As for "Amusement Park," unconfirmed reports claim that Brown has already finished his work on the project and that Paramount will no longer find a new director to take his place. If that is the case, then it's possible for the studio to push through with the film's original release date and not push it back. However, that remains a rumor until the studio confirms so.

Paramount announced "Amusement Park" back in 2015, with its release date set for March 22, 2019. Before the scandal involving Dylan came out, it was pushed back to March 15, 2019, a week before its original release date.