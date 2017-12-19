Paramount Sets Dates For Hasbro Cinematic Universe

REUTERS/Fred Prouser The main gate to Paramount Pictures Studios, a division of Viacom, Inc. is pictured in Los Angeles, California.

Paramount has announced the dates for three of its biggest upcoming movies all of which are themed to Hasbro properties. The studio appears to be following Disney and Warner Bros. lead and is intent on creating its own cinematic universe with its current film rights.

First in line to this "Hasbro Cinematic Universe" is a new "G.I. Joe" film slated for release on March 27, 2020. It will be followed by a new "Dungeons and Dragons" movie on July 23, 2021, with a yet untitled film based on another Hasbro property set to be released on Oct. 1, 2021.

It should be interesting to note that Paramount's announcement revealed the films' release dates before almost anything else. There's no public word on scripts, directors, and only a few basic producers are attached at this point.

One of the most pressing questions is whether the upcoming "G.I. Joe" film will be a third installment or a full-blown reboot. However, given the last film's conclusion, it like that it will be the latter although another tidbit of information might support this theory.

Earlier this year, it was revealed by Director D.J. Caruso that he wanted to make the third "G.I. Joe" film to be a crossover film with the "Transformers." However, Paramount and Hasbro decided against bringing both franchises together and instead reassessed the project.

There's also the fact that "Dungeons and Dragons" are in no way connected to each other, an issue that is not-existent in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe. How Paramount hopes to tackle this is still to be seen.

Of course, there's always the chance that these films will be standalone franchises and will not be connected to each other in any way. However, the idea of a new cinematic universe seems to be too good an option to pass up.

Last year, Paramount hired an insane roster of talent to foster some of these stories which are probably why they had the audacity to announce the release dates before anything else. In this highly competitive industry, commanding attention and building hype has been just as important as creating an awesome film.