Paramount Working on 'I Am Paul Walker' Documentary

Reuters/Nicky Loh U.S. actor Paul Walker smiles during the premiere of the movie ''Fast and Furious 4'' in Taipei, April 15, 2009.

Paramount is producing a documentary meant to honor the late "Fast and Furious" star Paul Walker. The documentary will reportedly chronicle his life and death and will honor his legacy as part of one of the biggest movie franchises in history.

Walker left his fans totally heartbroken when news about his death broke in 2013. The actor was riding a Porsche with his friend when their car crashed and exploded, killing both of them. That time, he was in the middle of filming "Fast and Furious 7," so his unfinished scenes in the movie had to be completed using CGI.

Now, Paramount is working with "I Am Heath Ledger" producer Derik Murray to produce "I Am Paul Walker" to give fans a closer look at the life, career and death of the beloved actor. Although the documentary does not have a definite timetable yet, it already has a director and Paramount has already dropped some details as to what it will include.

"I Am Paul Walker" will be directed by "I Am Heath Ledger" director Adrian Buitenhuis and will feature interviews with some of the people closest to Walker, including many of those he previously worked with. These particularly include the stars of "Fast and Furious," as well as his friends, family and other people who know him best.

The documentary will not only focus on his life as an actor but on other things as well, including his love for the oceans and marine life, and his charitable deeds. Walker was one of the Hollywood actors who helped rebuild Haiti after the devastating earthquake that had hit the country and killed thousands.

As of now, those are the only details available about the documentary but fans of Walker can expect more details to come out in the coming months. The documentary will be Murray's newest documentary, following the documentaries he previously made about Ledger, John F. Kennedy, Jr., Muhammad Ali and Bruce Lee.