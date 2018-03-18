The Paris Church Connected to a Polish King

(PHOTO: Dennis Lennox) The former abbey of Saint-Germain-des-Prés in Paris.

Tucked away within the former abbey of Saint-Germain-des-Prés in the upscale Parisian neighborhood of the same name is an elaborate monument that is obviously regal in nature.

However, a visitor would be mistaken for thinking it had something to do with old French monarchy.

Instead, the monument in the church's north transept is to John Casimir, sometime prelate in the church of Rome, king of Poland and grand duke of Lithuania. It's also a tomb, as it originally contained his heart. (Some sources indicate the heart was destroyed during violence and tumult of the French Revolution.)

Casimir, appointed a cardinal under Pope Innocent X, was elected to the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth throne in 1648 following the death of his half-brother.

After a disastrous reign — John Casimir fought separate wars against the Ottomans, Russians and Swedes, among others — he renounced the throne in 1688.

A year later the pious ex-king was in Paris, living in holy orders and serving as abbot of the present-day parish church.

The monument is notable for its marble statue depicting the king offering his crown and scepter to God. Attributed to the sculptors Gaspard Marsy and Balthazard Marsy, it is reported to be the brothers' last joint work.

Given that John Casimir's heart was always with the church and not his temporal realm it is fitting that his heart was entombed in in Saint-Germain-des-Prés — even if it is in Paris and not Poland.

If you go

The Église de Saint-Germain-des-Prés is open Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. On Sunday, visiting is permitted between mass. Admission is free.

